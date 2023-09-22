David Louis Studyvin of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023. He was born April 24, 1943 in Webster Groves, Missouri to the late William George and Sue (Dorsett) Studyvin.

David graduated from Raytown High School and then attended the University of Central Missouri and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, a master’s degree in education and an Educational Specialist Degree in Administration. He taught in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and was an administrator in Central Office for over 30 years.

David participated in Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. While working as a camp counselor he decided to pursue a career in teaching. He was a founding father of the fraternity Lambda Chi Alpha at the University of Central Missouri. David loved the outdoors and was an advocate for conservation. He was an avid fisherman and the former President of the Missouri Trout Fisherman’s Association. He wanted everyone to have an opportunity to fish and donated a handicap dock at Lake Jacomo. One of David’s favorite activities was sailing his Catalina, Felicity, on Lake Jacomo. He raced in many sailboat races and sailed from San Diego to Ensenada, Mexico. David and his lifelong friend, Mac Proffitt, canoed many streams in southern Missouri, fished in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and hunted.

David shared a special bond with Scott and Melissa Wilkins and their son Morgan. Dave was proud to be Morgan’s godfather and loved watching him play baseball and growing into an outstanding young man.

David was a lifelong learner and read 3 to 4 books a week and enjoyed learning about places through travel. He and his father read a Foxfire book and decided to make a mountain dulcimer. It was entered in the Missouri State Fair and won a blue ribbon. Dave later learned to play and made many dulcimers. He shared the history and his knowledge of the mountain dulcimer with visitors at Missouri Living History Museum for over 40 years.

David learned to make beer and was a member of ZZ Hops. He also won several blue ribbons for his beer.

David was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Samuel and Juanita Williams; and sister-in-law Diane Williams. He is survived by his wife, Connie and their two dogs Sally and Betsy, his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sherry Studyvin; brother-in-law Steve Williams; sister-in-law Joyce Williams; niece Diana (Randy) Oertle; nephews Paul Studyvin, Scott Williams and Logan Williams. Special friends Mac Proffitt, Scott Wilkins, Morgan Wilkins and many other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Monday, September 25, 2023 with Visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to James A. Reed Conservation Area or Friends of Missouri Town 1855.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit