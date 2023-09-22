Joseph “Joe” Frank Dellario, 69, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on September 21, 2023. Born on July 28, 1954, in Kansas City, MO, Joe was the beloved husband of Patty Dellario for 50 years. He was a loving father to his daughters Amber Marie Kirwin (husband John), Dawn Michelle Loehr (husband Mike), Tammy Melissa Pankey (husband Brent), and Tiffany Meredith Dellario.

Joe adored his grandchildren: John Joseph Kirwin, Jacqueline Marie Kirwin, Kaitlin Ann Kirwin (fiancée Dane Workman), Kristin Sue Kirwin, Hannah Michelle Loehr, Gretchen Madison Loehr, Lorelei Josephine Loehr, James Friedrich Loehr, Kayden Melissa Sees, Gabriel Joseph Sees, Robert Allan Sees, Abriel Lynne Sees, Eric William Pankey, Duncan Patrick Pankey. He cherished his siblings Deborah Mary Wisecup (husband Danny), Phyllis Josephine Bledsoe (in remembrance Gary), Charles Stanley Dellario (wife Kyle), as well as his brother and sister-in-laws: Michael Dennis Hutson, Daniel Kevin Hutson, Charlene Louise Crouch (husband Doug). His aunt Lindy Cooper, husband Gary

Joe also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews, along with cousins who were like brothers and sisters to him. He was preceded in death by his father Philip Frank Dellario, his mother Joyce Larraine Combs, his uncle Donald Combs, and his aunts Geraldine Combs, Shirley Cooper, Frances LaSala, Katherine Cooper, Josephine Flahive.

Joe graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1974. He proudly served in the Navy for three years, completing three years of active service and three years in the reserves. Following his military service, Joe dedicated over 37 years of his career to Missouri Public Service/KCPL/Evergy, where he worked as a coal pile heavy machine operator at the coal plant in Sibley, MO.

Joe was a practicing Catholic and worshipped at Our Lady of Presentation. In his free time, he enjoyed fly fishing at Bennett Springs, as well as being a passionate fan of Notre Dame, Missouri Tigers and the Kansas City Chiefs football teams. Joe was the Vice President, coached and umpired girls softball through the Lee’s Summit Softball Association. His commitment to philanthropy and community service was evident through his eight years of volunteering at Centerpoint Hospital’s heart desk and 7 years with Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation, which earned him the prestigious title of Lee’s Summit’s Volunteer of the Year in 2017.

We will be erecting a memoriam bench at Joe’s favorite fishing location, Bennett Springs Park and contributions can be sent in care of Tiffany Dellario, 505 S. Roney Street; Carl Junction, MO 64834 or via gofund me – https://www.gofundme.com/f/joseph-dellario?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64063.

Joe battled heart disease for over 29 years through multiple procedures and grave diagnosis, defying the odds while he still maintained his fighting spirit and medical professions called him a walking miracle!

Please join us in celebrating Joe’s life at his memorial service, held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit on Thursday, September 28th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. A funeral mass will be conducted at Our Lady of Presentation on Friday, September 29th at 10:00am with a burial service to follow at Floral Hills East in Lee’s Summit. Directly following services lunch will be provided at Our Lady of Presentation in Joe’s honor.