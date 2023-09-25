Gary Nesseth, 73, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away September 22, 2023.

Gary was passionate about the lake. He looked forward to boating, swimming, teaching people how to ski, and most importantly, spending time with family.

Alongside his brother, Gary worked hard running the family printing business, which was started in 1930.

Gary leaves behind a loving wife of 50 years, two sons, a daughter, a granddaughter, his brother, niece, and great-niece.

On September 30, visitation will be held at 12:00 with funeral services at 1:00 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 350 MO-150, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice House.