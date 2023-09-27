February 5 1940 ~ August 26 2023

Marilyn (Prewitt) Williams, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Marilyn was born in Kansas City MO to Bill and Dorthea Prewitt, and attended school in Lee’s Summit MO, graduating in 1957.

Marilyn was very active with her class up to her death. She helped plan class reunions, assisted in the development of a scholarship program and completed a monthly newsletter.

She married her High School sweetheart Carl Williams in 1958 and went on to a long, beautiful life together; which included many adventures as she called them. Marilyn is survived by her husband Carl, her sister Georgeann Folkins of Jefferson City, her two children Kelly Hall of Ft Scott KS and Bob Williams of Gladstone MO. Also four Grandkids and four Great Grandkids that were her pride and joy. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

