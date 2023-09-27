May 31, 1949 ~ September 26, 2023

Marvina Mae (Morris) Williams passed away on September 26th, 2023 surrounded by family and dear friends. She was born in Bolivar, MO, on May 31st 1949, the daughter of Charles M. Morris and Helen M. Lea.



Surviving are her beloved husband and caregiver Tom Williams; mother Helen Lea of Pleasant Hill, MO; son Shawn K. Schuyler of Pleasant Hill, MO; daughter Jennifer Graham of Lee’s Summit, MO; son John Williams and partner Billie of Mt. Sterling, IA; sister Marsha Pipes and husband Gary of Lake Lotawana, MO; sister-in-law Janice Williams of Kirksville, MO; grandchildren Shawn K. Schuyler Jr. and wife Leslie of Hamilton, MO; Austin and Thomas Graham of Lee’s Summit; niece Dominique Cobb of Grain Valley, MO; three great nieces and four great-grandchildren. Marvina is also survived by two very dear friends Janice (Barnhart) Maurer and Donna Boston.



Marvina was preceded in death by her grandparents, father, sister Darlene Morris, and brother Gary Morris. She was also preceded in death by lifelong friend Jackie (Nell) Snapp.



Marvina attended Lee’s Summit Senior High before attending Aladdin School of Beauty to become a hairdresser. Marvina also owned and operated the Dynamite Tavern in downtown Lee’s Summit for a number of years. Marvina served on the Jackson County Fair Board and was a member of the Jaycees. She later worked for Apollo Hair Systems and Pfizer before retiring in 1999 to be a grandma.



Marvina enjoyed traveling in her younger years. She had a green thumb, loved watching birds, cooking, and putting together puzzles. She loved her family more than anything and loved spending time with them. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank Marvina’s doctors, Dr. Sidney Devins and Ashley Murphy, NP who provided years of wonderful care especially over the last few years. Marvina and the family especially appreciated the staff and caregivers at Crossroads Hospice who helped her during the end of her journey.

Pallbearers will be Harold Moore, Danny Cortner, Shawn K. Schuyler, Jr., Austin Graham, Thomas Graham and Brenden McKeone. Honorary Pallbearers are John Williams and Larry Snapp.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 5, 2023 with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home.

Interment will be at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Hope House of Kansas City or Crossroads Hospice in the name of Marvina M. Williams.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063