Feb. 15, 1947- Sept. 25, 2023

Rev. Dr. Ronald R. Galvin, 76, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away September 25th, 2023.

Ron was a retired Presbyterian Minister serving several local churches with his career spanning almost 40 years. Adventure was always on the horizon for Ron; hiking and spelunking whenever he got the chance in his younger years.

Ron helped run his father’s appliance store as a young man, becoming one of the top salesmen for whirlpool appliances. His success was not limited to the store. His true calling was to become a minister and with the support of his family made his dream a reality. He became a respected member of Heartland Presbytery, leading many meetings and helping decide important matters.

Upon retirement he was able to enjoy spending time with his most precious gifts, his 3 granddaughters.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Galvin, and Darlene Castille, and his brother John Galvin.

Ron leaves behind his loving wife, Sandy, of 42 years, son Brady Forston, daughter Terri (Jason) Prier, granddaughters Bailie, Alexis, and Lanie Prier, two brothers Don (Marianne) Galvin, Lon (Linda) Galvin and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church in Raytown, Missouri from 12pm-2pm on Saturday October 14th with the service at 2pm the same day. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your local church or Presbytery.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 ~ 816-761-6272