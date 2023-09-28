On Saturday, September 23, 2023, James (“Jim”) Richard Williams, 46, passed away in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Jim was born on July 26, 1977, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Shannon Rene Blevins, their children, Allie Nicole (24), Lillie Ann (13) and Samuel Douglas (11). He is also survived by his mother, Alice K. (Kuhnert) Williams, sister Mary Williams, mother-in-law, Leigh Ann Blevins, father-in-law, Douglas Blevins and brother-in-law, Brian Blevins (wife, Angela and daughter, Katie). Jim was preceded in death by his father, Richard O. Williams.

Jim attended Blue Springs Schools where he participated in Boy Scouts and graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1995. He was an avid sports enthusiast and fierce competitor and letterman on the high school soccer, track, and cross-country teams. He earned numerous regional championship honors in cross country. He carried forward his love for soccer as an adult, playing every week in a men’s soccer league where he was the team captain and goalie. He was known on the field as a great team player and competitor. Jim was also a loyal fan of Kansas City’s major league sports teams. From the world champion Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals to Sporting KC, Jim was always proudly cheering on his hometown teams. He loved experiencing the outdoors, taking road trips with his family, hiking, and was especially fond of vacationing in Colorado.

Jim earned his bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Missouri – Kansas City in 1999 and began his career as a wealth advisor. He charted an extraordinary professional journey with his employer, Creative Planning, where he spent more than 18 years and served as their Chief Investment Officer. His work team became an extended family to Jim and his own family. He is described by his colleagues as “brilliant, sharp as a tack, dropping jokes all the time” and to keep the mood light, “including at inappropriate times.” He was valued for his calming effect in the workplace, regardless of any turmoil. And it comes as no surprise that Jim was known for being incredibly reliable. Creative Planning President & CEO, Peter Mallouk, says that Jim will be remembered for all these things, but most of all, he will personally miss him as his friend, confidant, and strategist – and their weekly lunches where he got to hear about his family updates. Jim was recognized for numerous professional accomplishments, including the Ingram’s Magazine 40 under 40 and Ingram’s Top 250 Leaders in Kansas City lists on more than one occasion.

Above all, Jim was a devoted family man. His children, Allie, Lillie, and Sam have the honor of calling Jim their dad and an incomparable role model. Shannon describes Jim as a “simple man who loves his family.” His daughter, Allie, attests that Jim would do “anything and everything” for Shannon. No job too big or too small for his family, Jim did the seemingly little things that made a big difference in the lives of those he loved. Most admirably, he did the things that mattered most to his kids, like taking them to their soccer or swim practices and watching them participate in their school activities or competitive sports. Jim was known for offering sage advice to his children that reflected his parenting style and stealth sense of humor. One of their favorite sayings from their dad is “You can’t soar with the eagles if you’re hanging out with the turkeys.” Jim’s family was his #1 priority and his biggest love, and he lived every day accordingly.

Jim was also known as a foodie who enjoyed cooking and appreciated a great meal. Among his friends, he was famous for his elaborate charcuterie boards – and standing over you while you sampled every single item. He was also known for tossing out food before its prime (actually, tossing out just about anything) regardless of shelf life. The phrase “when in doubt, throw it out” was taken to a whole new level by Jim Williams. As it turns out, where Jim was concerned, you didn’t have to have much doubt to throw it out!

His affinity for numbers in his professional role carried forward in the math lessons he would offer to his family and friends. He was known for taking what most would consider an expensive item and breaking it down into monthly or daily increments until it suddenly felt like an absolute bargain. Jim was called home on 9.23.23 at 9:23 am. In true Jim fashion, his date and time of passing were in perfect numeric alignment. The first of many signs for Shannon that his legacy will live on.

Jim will be deeply missed by his beloved family, friends, colleagues and virtually everyone whose life he touched. A celebration of his life will be held at the Stanley Event Space in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on October 13, 2023, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A brief program will begin at approximately 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Jim’s favorite organizations, Giving the Basics, by visiting givingthebasics.org or by mailing a check to: Giving the Basics 927 S. 7th Street Kansas City, KS 66105. Please make a note, “In Memory of Jim Williams” in conjunction with your contribution so it can be properly acknowledged. Jim will continue to selflessly help others through your heartfelt generosity. Thank you, Jim Williams, for living a “top notch” life and leaving us with countless memories and laughs we will cherish forever.