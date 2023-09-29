By Fred Liggett

Ray-Pec at LS North (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

After winning a game in Kansas last week the top ranked Broncos return home looking for another win. It’s homecoming night where one Bronco is up for the honor of King. Ray-Pec enters at 3-2 and meets a pair of LS teams back to back as they play LS West next week. This week LS North enjoys homecoming activities and scoring another win at home this season.

Blue Springs South at LS West (Homecoming)

The Titans enter at 5-0 at the halfway point of the season. The undefeated Titans will see some champions on their field thanks to LS West honoring the 2010 and 2013 state title teams at halftime. The Jaguars come to LS at 0-5 but has had a pretty rough schedule to this point. Oh it’s also 2023 homecoming for the Titans so expect a fired up group to take the field and get the win the home fans want to see.

Lee’s Summit at Oak Park (Pat’s Pick)

This week the 2-3 Lee’s Summit Tigers head north of the river to face 5-0 Oak Park. Based on the records, you’d think Oak Park would roll, but they’ve only played one close game with their easier schedule. I think Lee’s Summit gives them a run for it and gives their inexperienced roster a big confidence boost with a close, upset win.

Summit Christian at University Academy (Game on Sat. 1pm)

Football fans will have to wait till Saturday afternoon for this one to kickoff at the home of the Gryphons. The Eagles come in at 1-4, the host University Academy stand at 2-3 thanks to a three-game losing streak. UA wants to get well on this afternoon at the expense of the visiting Eagles. SCA didn’t score last week but this week will score enough points to get the team’s second win on the season.

St. Michael’s at Van Horn

A giant matchup here where the winner will most likely be the Crossroads Conference champion for this season. Both teams enter at 4-1 where the host Falcons lost their first game on the road last week. The visiting Guardians lost in week two at St. Pius X but since then has been a force on offense. Expect a back and forth tussle where its St. Michael’s feeling good on their way back to Lee’s Summit thanks to a hard fought victory.

Liberty North at Blue Springs

The Blue Springs Wildcats return home at 2-3 after a loss over in Kansas last week. The Wildcats came within a TD to give another win for a Missouri team in the annual Missouri vs Kansas series. This week’s result may not be within a touchdown as the Wildcats host the always tough Liberty North Eagles. The Eagles come to town at 4-1 riding high on a four-game winning streak after a season opening loss at LS North. Blue Springs will have to wait another week to get their next victory.

Platte County at Raytown

This should be a good one as Raytown returns home at 1-4 to host Platte County. The Pirates are at 3-2 after losing to an undefeated Oak Park team last week. Expect the Blue Jays to keep it close but in the end the Pirates get the win on this night.

Smithville at Raytown South

The Cardinals are on a roll at 4-1 and come home to play a big game against the Warriors. Smithville visits also sporting a 4-1 record. A fun one to watch on what is expected to be a nice weather night in the area. When the clock strikes zero is the Warriors leaving town feeling good with win number 5.

Mizzou at Vanderbilt (Sat. at 3pm)

The Missouri Tigers traveled east of MU to St. Louis for a game last week, now travel further east to play an SEC East division foe in the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers have impressively started the season at 4-0 and now ranked in the AP top 25. Vandy meanwhile have suffered three straight losses since opening the season at 2-0. The Tigers are on a roll right now and you don’t have to be a fan to see it will continue for at least one more week. Tigers take this one and move to 5-0.

