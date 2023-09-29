Lawrence “Dale” Peery, a beloved figure in the community, passed away on September 24, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and unwavering faith. Known for his career as a computer operator and his selfless volunteer work at Unity Village Chapel, Dale touched the lives of many throughout his remarkable journey.



Born on September 18, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, Dale was raised by his loving parents alongside his brother and sisters. From an early age, it was clear that Dale possessed incredible qualities that would shape his character and influence the lives of those around him.



Dale’s strong faith provided him with a guiding light throughout his life. It was through this faith that he found solace and strength during challenging times. A regular presence at Unity Village Chapel for over four decades, Dale dedicated countless hours to supporting and serving his community. His commitment to volunteering exemplified his unwavering devotion to helping others and spreading love.



While Dale’s professional life as a computer operator highlighted his skills and work ethic, it was within the circle of family and friends where he truly thrived. His gentle nature and warm demeanor allowed him to effortlessly connect with others. Those closest to him will remember the countless hours spent laughing and cherishing precious moments together. Whether it was spending quality time with family or strengthening friendships, Dale had an innate ability to create a sense of belonging wherever he went.



Throughout his life, Dale demonstrated remarkable perseverance and determination. He possessed an unyielding desire to always follow through on his promises – a testament to his steadfast character. His consistency in upholding these values earned him the reputation of being a true gentleman who could be relied upon without hesitation.



Outside of work and volunteering commitments, Dale pursued various hobbies and interests with great enthusiasm. He enjoyed partaking in activities such as golfing, square dancing, bowling, traveling, and simply sharing moments of joy with his dear friends. Amongst his favorite adventures was a memorable trip to New Zealand and Australia, where he marveled at the beauty of diverse landscapes and cultures.



Dale’s proudest accomplishment was undoubtedly his unwavering dedication to Unity Village Chapel. For over four decades, he selflessly gave his time, energy, and love to better the lives of those in need. His immense impact on the lives he touched will continue to be felt for generations to come.



Dale leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathy, their beloved daughter Karen, and granddaughters Melissa and Jessica. In addition, Dale is mourned by his sister Sharon. His parents, brother, and sister who preceded him in death undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms beyond this earthly plane.



To honor the remarkable life of Lawrence “Dale” Peery, a celebration of life will be held on October 6, 2023, at Longview Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri. Beginning at 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life event, friends and loved ones will have an opportunity to share their fondest memories and stories of Dale. Following the Celebration of Life event, a reception will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.



A final farewell will occur at 12:30 PM as Dale’s urn will be scattered at Unity Village Rose Garden & Fountains in Unity Village, Missouri. Surrounded by the tranquility of nature that he adored dearly, Dale will find eternal peace in a place that reflects the beauty he cherished throughout his life.



Lawrence “Dale” Peery’s departure from this world has undoubtedly left a void in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know him. His kind soul, quiet strength, and selfless nature will be dearly missed. May his memory forever serve as an inspiration for us all to live with compassion, love, and the unwavering commitment to make a difference.



“Perhaps they are not stars but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.” – Eskimo Proverb

