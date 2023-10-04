January 1, 1950 — September 15, 2023

Ronald Scott Narron, Sr. 73 of Gravois Mills, MO passed away Friday, September 15, 2023 at his residence. Cremation is planned and there will be a memorial gathering from 9-11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Private graveside services will be held in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery.

Ronald was born January 1, 1950 in Corder, MO to Wallace Calvin and Dorothy Evelyn (Schaller) Narron and was a longtime area resident graduating from Lee’s Summit High School in 1969.

He had worked in the water department for the City of Lee’s Summit for 7 years. He enjoyed fan boating, fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles. He proudly served in the US Navy during Vietnam and was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association and the DAV.

He is survived by; 2 children, Ronald “Scott” Narron, Jr. and Michelle Narron-Harris; a brother, Greg Narron and wife Cindy; a sister, Sharon Cox and husband Randy; a brother-in-law, Larry Burch and 4 grandchildren, Ryan Harris, Carissa Harris, Harley Narron and Sckylee Narron.

