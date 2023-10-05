John J. Kohler, 83, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away September 29, 2023. John was married to Carole A. Grindinger for 62 years. They had 2 sons, Craig (Sandy) and Dennis (Penny), 4 grandchildren, Kelsey Santos (Zach), Chase (Taylor), Derek, Shayla, and great granddaughter Paisley.

John was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Margaret Kohler, brother Bob, sisters Margie Lichtenauer and Rosemary Sampson. He is survived by a number of nephews and nieces.

John worked in the food service industry and retired in 2006 from US Foodservice in Minnesota. He and Carole returned to Missouri and settled in Lee’s Summit, where John worked part time at Unity Golf Course for 12 years.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Mass, October 12, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 SW State Route 150, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082

Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Bishop Sullivan Center.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063