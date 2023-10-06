By Fred Liggett

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

It’s Homecoming at the home of the Tigers who enter at 2-4 and on a three-game losing streak. Park Hill visits sporting a 3-3 mark. The Tigers lost a close one last week at undefeated Oak Park and playing better than their record. The Tigers are also playing better on offense as the season progresses and that will help them end a losing streak with a victory over the Trojans.

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North (Pat’s Pick)

This week, Lee’s Summit North welcomes 4-2 Liberty to town. Liberty had losses to two good teams in their first two games in Lee’s Summit West and Liberty North. They’re 4-0 since. However, they may be running into a buzzsaw in 6-0, Lee’s Summit North. Liberty pushed West, but they’re likely going to lose by multiple scores to Lee’s Summit North, who will continue their run for an undefeated season.

LS West at Ray-Pec

The Titans are getting a lot of publicity with their 6-0 start and a trip to Ray-Pec (3-3) could trip them up. Ray-Pec put up a fight last week before losing at LS North. The Panthers could use a win and will play well again on this Friday night but in the end it’s another win for the visiting Titans.

Van Horn at Summit Christian

An interesting match up here in a game played in Lee’s Summit. The host Eagles are coming home off from a road win and stand at 2-4. The visiting Falcons come in at 4-2 after suffering a tough home loss last week to St. Michaels. Falcons have dropped two in a row after starting the season at 4-0. Will be a fun one to see but when it’s over it’s the Falcons feeling well and leaving town with a win.

East Buchanan at St. Michael’s (Game played at LS West)

The Guardians are feeling well these days thanks to winning on Homecoming night and then last week a come from behind win at Van Horn. St. Michael’s enters at 5-1 but has a tough test coming to town in the Missouri Class 2 number two ranked Bulldogs from East Buchanan. The Bulldogs are 6-0 and will slow the Guardians attack enough to leave town with a victory.

Blue Springs South at Liberty North

The Jaguars at 0-6 head north to play number two state ranked Liberty North. The Jags are looking to get healthy and visiting the Eagles at 5-1 doesn’t appear to be a good remedy. Jags may keep it close but the Eagles walk away with a win after this one.

Kearney at Raytown South

The Cardinals hosted Smithville last week and came away with a loss, now this week host another tough team from the northland in the Kearney Bulldogs. Both teams enter at 4-2 and are pretty even statistically. Last week Kearney got off to a slow start, I don’t see them doing that two weeks in a row. Cardinals fall again at home this week.

Raytown at William Chrisman

The Raytown Blue Jays head to the well-known Norman James Field to tackle the Bears. Blue Jays enter at 1-5 and the host Bears are 2-4. Two teams struggling but looking to close the season on a winning note. Expect a close one here and a home crowd that will be entertained. In the end it’s the Bears who will be disappointed as the Blue Jays fly with a road victory.

Rockhurst at Blue Springs

The 2-4 Wildcats look to entertain highly ranked Rockhurst who come in at 5-1. Blue Springs lost 40-0 to Liberty North last week and Rockhurst lost to them earlier in the season. The Wildcats will enjoy being in front of a home crowd for a while but it’s Rockhurst who takes this one under the bright lights.

