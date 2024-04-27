Photos from Instagram

April 27, 2024

By Sarah Coats

Summit Christian Academy Director of Development

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) Class of 2021 graduate Aleah Finnegan recently competed in the NCAA Gymnastic National Competition and was part of the history-making team as they were named the 2024 National Gymnast Champions.

When SCA graduate Aleah Finnegan, the team’s final performer, landed her flawless beam routine and dismount, you could see her excitement as she realized that she was helping make history for this team.

Finnegan earned a 9.95 to give the team a final score of 198.225 and the victory over second-place California.

With collegiate competition season ending, Aleah will be representing the Philippines at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Finnegan wrote on her instagram account:

“GOD DID!! WE ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Tiger nation, you showed up and showed out this whole season. This one is for all of us. Thank you for the tremendous love, support, and prayers that we have received all year long! … Thank you Jesus for allowing us to compete for something far greater than ourselves.”

Congratulations to Aleah! As a former SCA eagle we love watching you SOAR!