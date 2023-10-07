David W. Fiebig, age 82, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away October 6, 2023.

David was born February 23, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri at the old St. Joseph Hospital to Max and Paula R. Fiebig and passed away peacefully on October 6, 2023.

David was a 1959 graduate of Paseo High School and attended Graceland Grade School in Kansas City, Missouri. David married his high school sweet-heart Janet L. Fiebig (Trott) on September 20, 1963 and were married for 58 years.

David worked for Kansas City Life Insurance Company in the printing shop before he began his career at TWA/American Airlines for 40 years as an avionics mechanic, retiring in 2003.

He was a member of the Raytown Congregation of Community of Christ and was an avid sportsman, enjoying both fishing and hunting. David could often be found at his sister-in-in-law and brother-in-law’s farm with his good friend Robert fishing and just enjoying nature.

He was affectionately known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. David was active in his daughters’ lives, never missing a softball game or a play that his daughters participated in.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet L. Fiebig, his parents, Max and Paula, his sister Maxine Fiebig and brothers-in-laws, John Brownlee and Peter Frandsen.

He is survived by daughters Kristin (Bob) Strawn, Karen (Aaron) Shaw; grandchildren, Cole Strawn; Scarlett, Archer, Piper and McKenna Shaw; sister, Carol Brownlee; sisters-in-law Joyce Frandsen and Jeanne Galloway; and a multitude of nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer’s Sons Floral Hills Chapel, 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO on October 13th, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Floral Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, 941 NE Columbus St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.