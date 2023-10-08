Agnes Marie Anderson, 81, of Smithton, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Golden Age Living Center in Stover.

She was born January 7, 1942, in Sedalia, a daughter of the late Raymond and Hulda (Wiechen) Anderson.

Agnes was a graduate of Smithton High School. She attended University of Central Missouri, receiving her Bachelors and Masters in Education. She taught for over 30 years at Smithton, MO, Las Vegas, NV and Lee’s Summit, MO.

She was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church and was saved in 1954. She attended church in Lee’s Summit from the late 60’s through the early 90’s and then returned to Flat Creek Baptist. She was active in church camp work during the summers for 32 years in Missouri, Arizona and Maryland.

In her youth, Agnes was a 13-year member of 4-H.

She was an election worker for over 25 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, visiting Silver Dollar City, cooking, gardening, playing cards, board games and puzzles. She was blessed with many friends and good health for most of her life.

Open Door Food Pantry was close to her heart, and she enjoyed volunteering until her health declined.

Survivors include a brother, Warren Anderson; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Anderson; a nephew, Nathan Anderson; a niece, Carla Anderson Kirchner (Roger); great nephew, Royal; great niece, Naomi; and special friend, Judy Sands.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene, and brother, Carl.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Heckart Funeral Home, Sedalia.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 9, 2023, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Casket bearers will be Royal Kirchner, Roger Kirchner, Gene Anderson, Paul Anderson, Duane Schroder and Harry Brauer.

Honorary bearers will be Allen Spratley, Walt Long, Stanley Bohon and Honce DeHaven.

Burial will be in Flat Creek Cemetery, Smithton.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Flat Creek Cemetery.