Mary Ann Heuertz Gall was the second born of Anthony J. “Tony” and Anne Heuertz. Due to her father’s work, she spent her childhood in Atchison and Dodge City, Kansas, moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, where she attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School for 3 years, then moved to Savannah, Missouri, where she graduated from Savannah High School. Mary Ann was a proud graduate of the Mount St. Scholastica College (now part of Benedictine College) in Atchison, Kansas. She resided in Lee’s Summit, Missouri for almost 50 years.

She married Edward Dean Gall on July 12, 1958. She gave birth to six children, losing three at infant age. Mary Ann and Dean would raise their three boys to be fine men. The sons married and their family has expanded to eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann’s life was her husband, children, and family. She taught kindergarteners and 5th graders for a time, worked for a public library, did seasonal work with the IRS, and for many years owned and managed a successful rental property business. She loved travel, social events, boating and swimming at their home in Lakewood, and was a long-time member of the local TOPS chapter and the Our Lady of the Presentation church choir. Her Catholic faith and family were very important to her.

She is preceded in death by her babies Marie Ann, Michele Leigh and David Andrew Gall, her parents, Anthony J. “Tony” and Anne Heuertz, her sisters Susan (Don) Unger and Rachel Heuertz, and in-laws Robert “Bob” and Theresa Gall, Gene and Shirley Fields and Francis “Fritz” Gall.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, E. Dean Gall; sons Dean Anthony (Anna) Gall, Edgar George (Ginger) Gall, and Michael Joseph (Beth) Gall; Grandchildren AJ (Nancy) Gall, Liz (Vince) Rockford, Rainer (Erica) Gall, Samuel (Molly) Gall, James (Bernadette) Gall, Benjamin (Emily) Gall, Amelia Gall, Genevieve Gall; Great-grandchildren, Elise and CJ Gall, Jefferson and Jeremiah Gall and Peter Gall; her brother John Heuertz and sister-in-law Mary Margaret Gall. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and her companion Patricia Holdren, along with many life-long friends.

Services will be in the care of Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery with Services at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081 on Friday October 13, 2023, with a Rosary at 9:45am followed by Visitation at 10am and Mass at 11am.

Graveside will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday October 14, 2023, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s honor to the Children & Family Services of Catholic Charities https://catholiccharities-kcsj.org/donate/