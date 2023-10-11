LaVerene Florence (Lickteig) Heider Harlow, 94, died on October 10, 2023. She was a resident of John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

LaVerne was born March 12, 1929, in Ottawa, Kansas. She was the second set of twins, fourth in birth order, of eight children, born to Frank and Laura (Czarnowski) Lickteig. She graduated from Redemptorist Catholic High School in Kansas City, MO. She went to High School with the Heider sisters and met their brother, Bob, after he was discharged from the Navy. LaVerne and Bob were married August 7, 1948, and celebrated 50 years of marriage before Bob’s death, December 1, 1998.

LaVerne was a faith-filled woman who never met a stranger. Her smile, twinkling blue eyes, bear hugs, sense of humor and listening skills attracted many lifelong friends and family members who enjoyed her company. She instilled in her children love for Jesus, hard work, organizational skills and budgeting; she was the “coupon queen.” When her children squabbled, she admonished with “if you can’t say something nice about each other, then don’t say anything at all.” LaVerne’s favorite prayer was the “Memorare,” she had a great devotion to Mary, the mother of Jesus. She loved angels and collected over 100 angel statues which she lovingly labeled and gave to each of her children and grandchildren.

LaVerne married Rene John Harlow January 1, 2000, whom she met when Rene’s spouse and Bob were receiving dialysis. They married two years after the death of their spouses and enjoyed many years of world travel until Rene’s death in 2012.

LaVerne’s goal as a young girl was to be a mother. Her “love language” was one of service. Whether it was late nights wearing out sewing machines making clothes for her family, cooking, cleaning, laundering, gardening, canning and grocery shopping for the best bargains; her dedication never failed.

LaVerne and Bob raised 11 children, Janet Kral (Ted Scott), Lee’s Summit MO, Bob Heider (Linda), Edgerton, KS, Wayne Heider (Laveda), Harrisonville, MO, Randy Heider (Julie), Brunswick, GA, Peggy Kenter (Jerry), Plano, TX, Patricia McGinnis, Tacoma, WA, Joerene Heider, Harrisonville, MO, Mary Webers (Dave), Plano, TX, David Heider (Deceased), Nancy Remy, Spanaway, WA, and Cheryl Brackin (Jim), Jasper, GA.

LaVerne leaves quite a legacy; 10 children, 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 5 greatgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her 2 spouses, brothers and sisters and their spouses and her son, David Norman Heider.

LaVerne truly loved and enjoyed life, no matter the circumstances. We will miss her smiles, welcoming arms and sense of humor.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at John Knox Village Assisted Living Memory Care who cared for LaVerne the last 4 years of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care Hospice House who compassionately cared for LaVerne her last days here on earth.

A Memorial Mass will be officiated by Father Tom Holder, Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. An inurnment will be held following Mass at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

