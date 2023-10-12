Denise M. Kinnison Gentry, 53, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 7, 2023. Denise showed her amazing strength while fighting breast cancer for many years.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 11th, at Unity Village, Atrium Chapel, 200 Unity Cir N, Unity Village, MO 64086. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM and the celebration service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Denise was born January 21, 1970, in Kansas City, MO to Melvin Carson Kinnison and Merial Anne Jones Kinnison.

Denise graduated from Lee’s Summit High School and enjoyed living and raising a family in Lee’s Summit. She was active in supporting her community through her children’s extra-curricular activities, PTA, family organizations, and church events; as well as working for the Lee’s Summit school district Purchasing and Distribution Services. Growing up, Denise spent many summers at the Lake of the Ozarks and would always enjoy getting away to the lake. Spending time with family was important to her, and anytime she could be with family would make Denise happiest. Denise was a wonderful, loving, and supportive daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

She was proceeded in death by grandparents, Paul and Louise Hamilton Jones, Dallas “Si” and Doris Simpson Kinnison, and Jessie Speir Kinnison; and nephew Curtis Cole Goble.

Denise is survived by her husband, Stephen Gentry; children Savannah and Nicholas; parents Carson and Merial; siblings Guy (Rhonda), Ralph (Julie), Lisa Goble (Jim), and Kim Harris; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at LangsfordFuneralHome.com.

If sending flowers, please deliver to Unity Hotel and Conference Center, 800 Unity Way, Unity Village, MO 64086.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063