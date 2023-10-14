December 2, 1949 ~ October 10, 2023

Teri Jean “Cushman” Stayton passed peacefully in her sleep on October 10, 2023, in Warsaw Mo.

She was born December 2, 1949, to Floyd and Norva Haskins Cushman.

Teri grew up in Chanute Kansas. She married Richard Stout and out of that union came two Sons, James and Dennis.

She later married Robert Stayton of Greenwood Mo., in 1993. He survives.

Teri suffered from Rheumatoid Arthritis and COPD.

Teri was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother. Teri is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Norva Cushman; sister, Lois Bolz; and brothers, Jim, Ronnie, Dick and Kenny Cushman.

She is survived by her husband Robert; her sons James (Dawn) Stout and Dennis Stout; grandchildren Shawn, Sieahna, Jordan, Casey, Connor, and Shannon; two sisters, Marlene Marts, Val Engstrom of Chanute Kansas, and two brothers, Dave Cushman of Chanute Kansas and Steve Cushman of Fredonia Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will take place at a later date.

Cremation by Complete Cremation of Harrisonville Mo.