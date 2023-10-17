Sue Lawson passed away peacefully on September 19, 2023 at the age of 77. She was born in Dallas, Texas on January 2, 1946 to Hazel and Guy Bright. They lived in Lubbock, TX and then moved to Lecompte, LA, and then later moved to Independence, Mo. Sue was the older of two sisters, Judith Rice and Winifred Dryer. On January 14, 1967 she married Larry Lawson and started a family, then later moved to Lee’s Summit. They were happily married for 54 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Larry, parents Guy and Hazel, sister Winifred, and half-sister Ruth Eloise Hack. She is survived by her son Terrill Lawson and sister Judith Rice along with many other cousins and family members.

A Celebration of Life for Sue will be October 28 from 1pm – 3pm at Longview Chapel Christian Church, 850 SW Longview Rd, Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64081.