John Cecil Franco, 82, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023 at home.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 20, 2023 with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home. The burial will be at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

John was born December 23, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri. John drove trucks for a living. He was a lover of the water. He loved sitting on the back deck, watching the boats and the water. He loved to work in his yard and around his garage. Watching TV was his favorite pastime in the evenings. John loved attending all of his grandsons football games and go kart races. He loved hearing about his granddaughter’s tennis matches, but unfortunately couldn’t attend because they lived in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Callie Franco and his father, John Franco, Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Franco, son, Sean Franco and wife Shelly and granddaughter, Brittany; Daughter Staci Stark, and husband James, and son Gavin, sister Mary Lou Naple and husband John, numerous sister and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700