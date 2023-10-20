Barbara Kay Dancy, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on her 83rd birthday, October 20, 2023. Surrounded by the love of her family, Barbara’s journey through life came full circle on this poignant day.

Born in the orchard country of Orondo, Washington, Barbara’s early years were steeped in the beauty of nature. A momentous occasion of that period was being crowned the last Princess Orondo in the annual Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival. Her adventurous spirit led her to enlist in the United States Navy in 1959, where she served as a Navy WAVE at the Patuxent River Air Base in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. It was here that she met the love of her life, Allan Dancy, who was also stationed at PAX.

After their time in the Navy, Barbara and Allan built a life together, first in North Carolina, where their sons Clifton and David were born. They eventually settled in Allan’s home state of Missouri, where they nurtured their family in the communities of Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit.

Barbara was always active in her local church. She attended four churches throughout her life, Six Mile Baptist, Anchor Point Baptist, and Greenwood Baptist as well John Knox Village Chapel. It was here she developed most of her lifelong friendships.

Barbara and Allan shared a passion for travel, embarking on memorable road trips that took them to KOA camps, serene canoeing spots, and breathtaking natural wonders, leaving behind cherished memories for their children and grandchildren.

Known for her warm and inviting nature, Barbara had the extraordinary gift of making friends wherever she went. Her conversations were imbued with a genuine warmth that made you feel like you’d known her for a lifetime. Her love for the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs was unwavering, whether in victory or defeat, exemplifying her steadfast loyalty.

Barbara and Allan spent many years volunteering at the Lee’s Summit Social Services with Allan’s sister, Geneva High. Barbara was known for making sure needy families were able to have food on the table

In her later years, Barbara relished in the simple pleasures of life, enjoying lunches with close friends and shared suppers with her John Knox Village neighbors at the Courtyard.

Barbara is survived by her devoted sisters Shirley Ibsen, wife of the late Larry Ibsen, and Lois Van Selus, wife of the late David Van Selus.

Her legacy lives on through her loving sons Clifton Dancy, husband of Janet Dancy, and David Dancy, husband of Jennifer Dancy.

She leaves behind a treasure trove of grandchildren: Erik Dancy, husband of Amanda Dancy; Autumn Burns, wife of Jim Burns; Adee Dancy; Devyn Dancy; and Gracyn Dancy. Her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Dancy, Amelia Dancy, and Katelyn Dancy, will grow up hearing stories of their remarkable great-grandmother.

Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband Allan Dancy, her mother Doris Trapp, and her brother Lawrence Trapp.

A memorial service will be held in Barbara’s honor to celebrate a life well-lived, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories that will forever be etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know her.

Her visitation will be held from 1-2 PM, service 2 PM, on Tuesday, October 24, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Lee’s Summit Social Services, a cause dear to Barbara’s heart.