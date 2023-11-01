Wayne Francis Wellman JR., 62, passed away Thursday, October 26th, 2023, at the University of Kansas Hospital after a courageous battle of a rare disease and cancer. Wayne is the son of Peggy Reimer and the late Wayne Francis Wellman SR. who died before Wayne Jrs birth while serving in the U. S. Military.

Wayne was born and spent his early life in Salina, Kansas. He moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri with his Mother and Step Father, Clarence Reimer (deceased) when he was a teenager.

He graduated from Lee’s Summit High School and went on to graduate from Longview Community College with a degree in Computer Science.

Wayne was a simple man, who lived a simple life. He had a love for cars, football, and politics. You knew better than to call him during a Chiefs game. He had a joke for every occasion and would love to conversate with people at gatherings. His smile was contagious. He was very intelligent and could fix nearly anything. Most importantly he loved his grandchildren very much. His face would light up when his granddaughters would see him and go running to their Papa. His first grandson was born three days before his passing. He was very excited for his grandson, and he did get to see pictures of him before he passed.

Wayne left us far too soon. He fought his illnesses with such courage and strength. We are all thankful and grateful to God for the gift of his life.

Our family would like to thank all the families and friends and especially the medical personnel who helped and prayed for Wayne over the past four months. The family would appreciate memorials in lieu of flowers to a donation to the American Cancer Society, HLH Heroes Foundation and Disabled American Veterans.

Wayne is survived by his only child, Kristen Reaves and her husband Chris Reaves and their three children Olive, LilyAnn, and Asher. One Sister, Susanne Reimer-Fey and her husband Dave Fey. One brother, Fred Reimer and his wife Ashlee. Along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3RD Street, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Friday November the 3rd. Visitation starts at 9:30 A.M. followed by the service at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be the following day in Salina, Kansas.