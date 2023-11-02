June 22, 1965 ~ October 20, 2023

Scott “Tyler” Stonum, 58, passed away on October 20, 2023. Tyler was born on June 22, 1965 in Kansas City, Missouri to Kent and Barbara Stonum.

After graduating from Lee’s Summit High School and earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Missouri in the NROTC program, Tyler entered the United States Navy as an officer. Tyler achieved the rank of Lieutenant with the Navy and was a member of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps.

He was the Chief Navigational Officer of the USS Detroit and served in active duty in the first Gulf War. After serving his country Tyler continued his public service as a firefighter, Certified EMT and Paramedic for Prairie Township.

He also served as a Police Sergeant for the Town of Eagle and Breckenridge, Colorado. Tyler was a member of the Tribe of the Mic-O-Say, American Legion, National Brittany Rescue and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Throughout his career, Tyler earned many awards including the Sprint 100 Hero’s National Award, Breckenridge Police Life Saving Award and the Eagle County Colorado Unit Citation for Meritorious Service. Johnny Pfeiffer and Tyler met on April 28, 1993 in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and were married on August 21, 2010 in Breckenridge, Colorado. Anyone who met Tyler knew they met a great man. Described by many as a true American hero, Tyler loved his amazing family, his friends and his country.

Growing up on Lake Lotawana, Missouri, Tyler had a passion for water skiing and working for water patrol. Tyler and Johnny have spent the last thirty years together creating a life of love, adventure and friendship. All that mattered to Tyler was spending time with those he loved, protecting his family and his community. Tyler’s light will never dim, his legacy will live on in everyone who knew him, and he will always be Johnny’s true love.

Tyler is survived by his spouse, Johnny Pfeiffer Stonum; dog, Lucy Stonum; mother, Barbara Stonum; siblings, Kathy Stonum Kilgore (Darren), Paul Stonum (Kathleen); nieces and nephews, Karley Kilgore, Danielle Kilgore, Dakota Kilgore, Dallas Stonum and Emma Stonum; aunt, Jennifer Cunnningham and in-laws Linda Pfeiffer, Susan Pfeiffer and Georgia Bjorklund.

Tyler was preceded in death by his father, Kent Stonum and father-in-law, Charles Pfeiffer. In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Brittany Rescue, www.nbran.org. Tyler loved our Brittany’s and wanted to rescue as many as possible. The celebration of life will be on November 10, 2023 at 3:00 at the Lionsgate Event Center, 1055 US 287, Lafayette, CO, www.lionsgatecenter.com. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Greenwood and Myers Mortuary, 2969 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80303. 303-440-3960