AUGUST 10, 1946 – NOVEMBER 2, 2023

Donna Joan Wooten, 77, of Olathe, KS, passed away Nov. 2, 2023.

Donna was born Aug. 10, 1946, to parents Loren E. and Bernita M. (Groth) Schmidt. She was baptized Sep. 1, 1946 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sylvan Grove, KS and was confirmed in faith at Peace Lutheran Church in Kansas City, MO.

Donna spent her childhood in Lucas and Salina, KS before moving to Lee’s Summit in 1959.

She graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1964 and received her degree from Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg.

She was married to Raymond Wooten on May 28, 1967 and began her teaching career in Mt. Clemens, MI. Donna and Ray moved to Olathe, KS in 1969, where she taught first grade at Ridgeview Elementary and third grade at Washington Elementary. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for several years. She retired from teaching in 2005 and was beloved by many Olathe students.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Loren Schmidt, and her brother, Scott Schmidt.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond; daughter Betsy (Matthew) Bunker of Olathe, KS; son Kurt Wooten of Wichita, KS; grandchildren Luke, Blake, and Lily Bunker of Olathe, KS; mother Bernita Schmidt of Lee’s Summit; sisters Jeanne Schmidt and Kathy Schmidt, both of Lee’s Summit; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was a wonderful teacher who loved her students and enjoyed keeping in touch with them as they grew up through the years. She and her family spent many summer days at Truman Lake, camping, crappie fishing on the pontoon boat, playing Uno, and making memories.

Donna will be missed by everyone who loved her. She will be interred at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery, and the funeral will be a private ceremony with close family members.

IN THE CARE OF McGilley & Frye Funeral Home & Cremation Service