May 29, 1942 – November 3, 2023

Edward Lee Holloway (81), of Lee’s Summit, MO was born to his parents William and Eileen (Stockton) Holloway in Kansas City, MO. His mother soon remarried to Paul McCormick who raised him into the great man he is today.

Edward was a very hard working man, who attended high school at Bishop Hogan High School in the graduating class of 1959, and continued his education at Rockhurst College where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in business. After Graduation, Ed worked at Honeywell, Vendo, BHA, Labconco, and President of Precision Fabricators. In his 50’s, Ed moved on to his calling of being the best home repair contractor around, helping so many people along the way.

In his current, and most recent past, Edward proudly worked for his son, Matt at Schelp Construction, where he will be deeply missed. Ed was very involved in Raytown Jaycees, where he made many good memories and made great life long friends.

Edward married the love of his life, Linda on December 28, 1963. They started a beautiful family where they had 4 children, later 7 grandchildren and 1 great grand-daughter who all called him “Fafa”. They lived out their lives at their home in Lee’s Summit, that they built in 1977, after moving from Kansas City.

Edward was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen (Stockton) McCormick; Father, Paul McCormick, biological father, William Holloway; brothers Charles Holloway of Kansas City; Raymond Holloway of Seatle, WA, and sister Judy Sere of Kansas City, and his beloved wife, Linda (Kistler) Holloway.

Ed is survived by his children, Tiffany Chambers (Craig); Christopher Holloway; Matthew Holloway (Amanda); Lacy Holloway, grandchildren Alexandra Madden; Grace Chambers; Brooklyn Chambers; Austin Barnes; Adalyn Downey; Olivia Holloway; Lindy Holloway, great grand-daughter Maelynn Ottolini, and his dog Max, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on Thursday, November 9th. Visitation 11:00 am, service 12:00 pm

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Wayside Waifs animal shelter. An organization that Ed and Linda cherished and supported.