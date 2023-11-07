August 7, 1970 ~ November 2, 2023

Heidi Groff, passed away on November 2, 2023, at the age of 53.

She was born on August 7, 1970, in Nashua, New Hampshire. Heidi’s warm personality and caring nature touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Heidi had a remarkable career as a top-notch sales representative in the telecommunications industry. Her dedication and passion made her an invaluable asset to the company. She approached her work with enthusiasm and always went above and beyond to meet the needs of her clients. Heidi’s commitment to excellence set her apart in her field.

Beyond her professional achievements, Heidi was known for her infectious laughter and genuine kindness. She had an unmatched ability to bring joy and comfort to those around her. Whether it was through a heartfelt conversation or a simple act of kindness, Heidi made it her mission to ensure everyone felt happy and loved. Her selflessness and generosity were truly one of a kind.

In addition to her successful career, Heidi had many passions outside of work. She loved music and singing. Cooking delicious meals for her family and friends, who eagerly gathered around the table to enjoy her culinary creations. Entertaining was another talent of hers – she had an innate ability to create memorable experiences for those she cared about. Heidi’s keen eye for decor turned every event into a visual delight. Above all else, family meant everything to Heidi. She cherished spending time with her loved ones and treasured the moments shared together. Heidi’s kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand extended beyond her immediate family – she was always there for anyone in need, ready to offer support and assistance.

Heidi was preceded in passing by her parents Jacqueline & Kenneth Tassie, her two brothers, Chrisitan A. Tassie and Jason R. Tassie.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Brian Groff, son, Alexander Groff; her daughter, Miley Groff; her sisters, Jennifer A. Burton, Penelope S. Tassie, Kimberly P. Tassie, Sandra A. Cantor, her brother Curtis F Tassie, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews. Her love for them knew no bounds, and the memories they created together will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

A visitation in honor of Heidi Groff will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Longview Funeral Home in Kansas City. The visitation will begin at 12:00 PM and conclude at 2:00 PM. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at the same location from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. It is an opportunity for friends and family to gather to pay their respects and celebrate the beautiful life of Heidi. While we mourn the loss of such an extraordinary woman taken from us too soon, let us also remember the incredible impact she had on our lives. Heidi Jean Groff’s legacy of love and laughter will continue to live on through all those who carry her memory in their hearts.

Heidi taught us the importance of love, compassion, and finding joy in every moment. She will forever be remembered as a shining light in our lives, a beautiful soul whose impact will resonate for generations to come.