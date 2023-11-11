June 22, 1933 – November 9, 2023

Donna June McDowell, 90, of Belton, MO passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023. She was born June 22, 1933 in Long Lane, MO to Adna and Violet (Ford) Metcalf. She was united in marriage with Robert Leroy McDowell on August 22, 1953 and to this union, four children were born.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Robert McDowell; her son, Patrick McDowell; three sisters, Willene Gann, Mary Lou Graves and Margie Metcalf; and two brothers, John Metcalf and Duane Metcalf.

She is survived by three children: Karen Messerli of Lee’s Summit, MO, Deborah Broockerd (Larry) of Waldorf, MD and Robin James (Charles) of Overland Park, KS; five grandchildren: Krissy Lund (Chris) of Lone Jack, MO, Blake Messerli (Hannah) of Overland Park, KS, Courtney James (Stephen) of Denver, Co, Ashley Esau (Jordan) of Lenexa, KS and Jessica Broockerd, Waldorf, MD; 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Donna loved to travel with her husband, Robert and enjoyed many years at Lake of the Ozarks and other destinations, including winters in the Rio Grande Valley area. Donna attended Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, MO before moving to Kansas City to work for Trans World Airlines. She was a supportive partner to Robert over the years as he built several successful businesses. Donna was a very strong and determined woman who served as a great example to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to never give up. She was lovingly known by family and friends as the Energizer Bunny – she just kept on going and going and going. She will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of life visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 at Cullen Funeral Home, Inc., 612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, MO 64083.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Inc., Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278