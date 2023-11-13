Delores Maxine Sloan, 89, of Lee’s Summit, was born April 13, 1934, in Holden, the daughter of Gaylon and Lucille (Kelley) Holton. She departed this life Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Crown Care Center in Harrisonville.

Delores grew up in Pleasant Hill graduating from Pleasant Hill High School in 1952.

On June 1, 1952, she was united in marriage to James Lee Sloan in Pleasant Hill and to this union two daughters, Gayle and Lorie, were born. Jim preceded her in death on May 24, 2021.

Delores first worked at the Sloan grocery store in downtown Pleasant Hill, which was owned by Jim’s parents, Davis and Mary Sloan. She and Jim worked there during most of their high school years. She later went to work for and spent her entire career at the Gas Service Company, retiring in 1990. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Pleasant Hill First Christian Church. She loved to sew and was a gifted seamstress. She also enjoyed working in her yard, traveling, and spending time with Jim.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jim Holton; two sisters, infant Martha Gayle Holton and Charlene Owens; and one grandson, Jeff Dinges

She is survived by her two daughters, Gayle (and Kevin) Carlile and Lorie (and Tom) Radmacher, both of Pleasant Hill; seven grandchildren, Chris (and Tera) Dinges, Jessica (and Scott) George, Vanna (and Justin) Lewis, Joseph Radmacher, Ryan (and Katie) Radmacher, and Jeremy Fenton; nine great grandchildren, Austin (and fiancé Savannah Licht), Payton, Alyssa, Kordell, Parker, Jake, Sophia, Layne, Tommy, Jeremiah, and Caleb; her nephew, Mick (and Jackie) Owens; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Chaplain Steve Price will officiate. Casket bearers are Austin Dinges, Chris Dinges, Kordell George, Parker George, Scott George, Justin Lewis, Jake Radmacher, Joseph Radmacher, and Ryan Radmacher. Honorary casket bearers Tom Radmacher, Kevin Carlile, Mick Owens.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill V.F.W. Post #3118 and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

