Jo Anne Holman, 90, Lee’s Summit, died at home, Sunday, November 12, 2023, from old age surrounded by people that loved her.

Jo Anne was born on April 24, 1933, at home in Princeton, Kansas to John & Edith Laws. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1951 and Florence Cook School of Practical Nursing in 1952. She nursed for 57½ years and loved every second of it. The last 31 ½ years at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit. Three granddaughters followed in her footsteps.

Jo Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Coy Holman, brother Jack Laws and sister Janie Nourot and son-in-law Steve Dawn.

Jo was married to the love of her life, Dwight Holman at Broadway Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO on August 31, 1952. They were married almost 45 years until Dwight’s passing. Together they had 4 children: Kevin, Kathy, Karen, and Karla, 8 grandkids: Matthew, Mystie, Aspen, Cynthia, Cassie, Candace, Seger and Sean, 20 great-grandkids and 1 great-great grandson.

Jo Anne loved to sew, embroidery, bake and cuddle with her grandkids. She loved to help others and always put herself last. Being married to an army Staff Sergeant, they lived in many places. Kevin and Karla were born in different states and Kathy and Karen in Okinawa. They finally settled down in Lee’s Summit.

Jo Anne also sold Avon for 24 years and was a member of the Honor Society and the President’s Club.

She was a member of New Covenant Community Church.

Aside from her immediate family Jo Anne/Mom/Grannie/Auntie Jo leaves behind a multitude of nephews, nieces, friends, and extended family that she loved dearly.

A service will be held at 1:00p.m., Monday, November 20, 2023, with visitation beginning at 12:00p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO.

