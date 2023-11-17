Ruth Elaine Mitchell, 69, of Blue Springs, Missouri went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. She was a child of God and a true prayer warrior.

Visitation will be 5:00 ~ 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 27, 2023, a Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. at Journey Church ~ 1601 MO. Hwy 50 ~ Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64082.

Ruth was born October 27, 1954 in St. Louis County, Missouri, to John and Helen Finch. She is a 1972 graduate of Belleville East High School. Ruth was a member of Journey Church in Lee’s Summit. She worked in the insurance industry for 15 years and later worked as a legal secretary. Ruth retired from Kohls Warehouse in 2014. She was a loving and caring person. Ruth enjoyed puzzles and traveling. She loved her pets very much.

She was preceded in death by her father, John T. Finch; mother, and step-father, Helen and John Ogle of Belleville, IL; sister, Teresa Graves of Vandalia, MO; daughter, Amy Maurer of Independence, MO; 3 brothers: Bill Finch of Marissa IL; Jerry Finch of Cahokia, IL, and Randy Finch of Union, MO.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband Steven Mitchell of the home; sister, Loretta (Richard) Evans of Wichita KS; and brother, Kenneth Finch of Wichita, KS.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441