By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 3:49 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 Block of SW Jefferson. The occupants called 911 after waking up to a popping noise and discovered smoke and fire in the living room.

When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from the front door of a one-story, single-family residence. The occupants and dog were outside.

Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished a fire in the living room, containing the fire to the room of origin with moderate smoke damage throughout the remainder of the house. The incident was under control by 4:15 a.m.

The fire was electrical in origin, caused by the improper use of an extension cord with a space heater that failed and ignited nearby combustibles.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Always plug space heaters directly into an outlet, and never use them with a power strip or extension cord.