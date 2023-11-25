Our dearest Patty Jo, passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Wednesday, November 22, 2023 with her family near. We rejoice that she is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with many family members.

Patty Jo Cambron was born on August 19, 1935 to John and Jessie Barber in Viola, AR. During her childhood, she spent her time on the farm tending to the animals: goats, chickens, pigs, cows, horses; all while running amuck with her 11 siblings! She definitely learned how to work hard and play harder. While in Arkansas, she attended grade school, graduated from high school, then made her move to the Kansas City area for better employment and to be closer to a few siblings. Patty was united in marriage to Hugh Monroe Cambron, on February 27, 1955. They welcomed two boys Bruce Alan on March 20, 1957 and Wesley Gene on January 11, 1960. Shortly after, Patty began her work with AT&T, formerly Southwestern Bell in 1961. During her time, she had clerical duties and worked her way up to Operator Manager. She retired in 1987 with many accomplishments. Patty was also a member of the Eastern Star, a fraternal organization that served the community in a variety of ways and was the president of the Lee’s Summit charter: American Business Women’s Association.

Patty was successful in so many ways, both professionally and personally. Patty and her late husband Hugh also raised their grandchildren Laura and Steven in the Lee’s Summit community, spending all of their time in school and church, while also traveling all over the world. Patty’s time with the travel agency she worked for, provided her the opportunity to spend time with family and friends in so many special places, but her favorite was in the Caribbean! Patty will be missed dearly, but we know we will see her again someday.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jessie Barber, nine other siblings, and her loving husband and son, Hugh Monroe and Wesley Gene Cambron.

Patty is survived by her son Bruce (Carol) Cambron of Lee’s Summit, MO; her grandchildren: Laura Cambron, Steven (Adina) Cambron all of Lee’s Summit, MO, Staci Cambron of Bloomington, IN, Joanna (Sara) Cambron-Keller of Colorado Springs, CO, and Wesley (Amanda) Cambron of Orlando, FL. Patty is also survived by her brother James Dalton “J.D.” (Louise) Cambron of Lee’s Summit, MO and her sister Wanda (Harold) Cotter of Viola, AR; many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and her two great-grandchildren Trinity and Avery Cambron, both of Lee’s Summit, MO.

A funeral service is being held Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. The visitation will begin at 9:00am, with the service following at 10:00am. Pastor Blake McKinney will be officiating.

Burial services will be held directly after, at Floral Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Patty’s beloved church First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, 2 NE Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 and/or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.