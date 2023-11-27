Charles Clifford Botts IV “Chaz”, 46, of Lee’s Summit, MO sadly left us on November 23, 2023. He is survived by his wife Lee Anne Botts, daughters Callee and Allee Botts, Father Charles Clifford Botts III, stepmother Mary Botts, Half-brother Chris Botts, Half-sister’s Liz, Catie and Mel, Uncle Kennth Shanks and half niece Alyssa Hylton.

He was preceded in death by his mother Judy Shanks and sister Stacey Hylton.

A funeral service will be held in his honor at Langsford Funeral Home, Saturday December 2, 2023, visitation at 10am and service at 11am.

Chaz went to Savannah High School and competed in many sports, but his favorites were baseball and football. Then he attended Missouri Western State University, and he had a variety of jobs, but ended up working as a network engineer, which allowed him to work from home and enabled him to spend more time ubering the girls around. His favorite thing to do was watching his daughters do whatever they were doing at that time. Throughout his life he was always tinkering on cars, watching baseball and football, hanging out with friends and being a wonderful husband and dad. He was always kind and polite to anyone and everyone he would meet. He’d be the guy that would give you the shirt off his back.

In lieu of donations there is a fund that has been established for his daughters’ athletics and college.

The account is at BOA but I have also set up a Venmo account.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063