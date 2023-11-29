Tis the season to spread joy and holiday cheer with Santa Rampage on Saturday, Dec. 2. at 10 a.m.

Bicyclists will meet at the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at Howard Station Park, 3rd Street and Main in Lee’s Summit to pedal five miles around Lee’s Summit smiling and waving.

So put on your Santa suit, bring your bike, and jingle your bells.

Note: All participants are aware of the risk to ride bicycles in the City of Lees Summit. Each participant accepts the risk and responsibility for participating in this Santa Rampage event.