Max Dewayne Clark, 77, passed away on November 29, 2023, following a brief battle with leukemia. Max was born on April 26,1946 in Concordia, Kansas, was raised in Beloit, Kansas and graduated from Beloit High School in 1964.

Max is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol Clark, his sister, Tressa Powers (Jim) and stepbrother, Warren Jermark (Jane). Max is preceded in death by his stepson, Brian Clark, his mother, Rose Jermark and his stepfather, Sam Jermark.

Max was always interested in sports and participated in football and basketball during high school. Later in life, golf was his sport of choice. He enjoyed researching stocks and dabbling in stock trading.

Upon graduation, Max went to work for the State of Kansas. He became a licensed land surveyor in 1976 and worked on large highway projects. His knowledge of surveying led him into sales, selling GPS equipment to engineers and surveyors. Max sold the equipment and then worked with the surveyors to train them. Max retired from Seiler Instrument Company in 2011.

Max was a member of The Summit Church and the Army National Guard.

Max loved volunteering! His volunteering at Lee’s Summit Social Services included picking up bread and bakery goods at various grocery stores to help stock the pantry at LSSS. Max had a way with kids and they were drawn to him. At Lee’s Summit Elementary, Max volunteered in the classroom and also supervised recess where he often participated in whatever game was being played. Max loved being a part of The Summit Church, its philosophy of service and the many opportunities there were to volunteer. One of Max’s favorite Summit Church projects is The Summit Lunch Program. A nutritious lunch is prepared and delivered by volunteers during summer months to kids in the community that might not have a lunch. Volunteering is a joy!

In June of 2016, Max suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. The stroke changed his life but not his spirit. He worked tirelessly on his recovery and was an inspiration to many.

Max loved people and he never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor and was always smiling.

The celebration of Max’s life will be on Saturday, December 9 at The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, MO. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 and a memorial service at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: KC Hospice and Palliative Care, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145; Class of 1964 Scholarship Fund Beloit High School, payable to USD273 Endowment Fund c/o Bob Meats, 1002 N. Mill, Beloit, KS 67420 (please note Class of 1964 in the memo line); or The Summit Lunch Program c/o The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

Max touched many lives with his welcoming smile, infectious laugh and caring spirit. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.