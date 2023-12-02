Jessie Hope Gray, 71, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was born September 21, 1952, in Independence, Virginia, the daughter of Robert L. and Leona M. (Osborne) Hudson. She departed this life Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Polaris Heath and Awareness at Lee’s Summit Pointe, where she had been a resident for over ten years.

Jessie was a 1970 graduate of North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She later attended Gardner Web College in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

On November 21, 1973, she was united in marriage to Michael D. Gray in Pleasant Hill and to this union two children, Emily and Stephen, were born. Mike preceded her in death on January 22, 2015.

Jessie was employed and worked diligently as a salesclerk for the family owned and operated Gray’s Hardware in Pleasant Hill. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill. She enjoyed playing bingo, anything to do with Christmas, and was a gifted artist. She especially enjoyed the time spent with family. She was kind, humble, loyal, and dedicated, especially to her husband and children.

Jessie was also preceded in death by her daughter, Emily, on April 4, 2015; her parents; two brothers, Ronald Huson and Kenneth Hudson; and one sister, Anita Patton.

She is survived by her son Stephen Gray of Oak Grove, Missouri; two sisters, Geraldine (and Bill) Hill of Lee’s Summit and Nancy (and Sam) Blair of Galax, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Judy Hudson of Winston-Salem; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2023, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Dr. Gary Snowden will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Brady Gray, Emerson Gray, Landry Gray, Stephen Gray, Bill Hill, Geoff Hill, and Jeremy Huffman.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Activities Fund at Lee’s Summit Pointe Healthcare and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550