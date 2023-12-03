Alma Faye (Grubb) Edson passed away at 11:08 AM on Monday November 27, 2023 at Centerpoint Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 8 at Newcomer’s Noland Road Chapel. Visitation will be held immediately before the funeral beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the funeral at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Alma was 92 years old, born on March 11, 1931 in her home in Oak Grove, MO. After attending school in Levasy, she and her mother moved to Independence and she graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1949. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Independence. She worked for the Allis-Chalmers company as an administrative assistant for 10 years. After her sons started school, she worked for the Independence school district in food service for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years James Lionel Edson Jr in 2020. They were married March 2, 1963 and lived in the same home for the entirety of their time together. With Lionel, Alma enjoyed watching sports and were lifetime hockey fans, holding season tickets for many years. Together they enjoyed traveling, seeing the great outdoors and spending time together. Alma’s greatest joy was spending time with her sons and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Clara, father Orville, sister Edna Francis, numerous aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law, and nephew Kevin Hoffman.

She is survived by her two sons, Jim and Mike, 6 grandchildren Michael, Paige, Michaela, Eric, Jay, and Kyle. One sister survives her, Anna Lee Hoffman in Richmond, MO. Also, Daughters-in-law Phyllis Quigg Edson and Yvonne McGinnis-Edson.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Heart of American Council Boy Scouts of America or the American Diabetes Association.