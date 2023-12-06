Gary W. Fruits, 75, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed peacefully Sunday December 3rd, 2023, at Saint Luke’s East Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born on October 28, 1948, to Loren John Fruits and Mahota Earhart Fruits in Wichita, KS.

He was a member of the Kansas Masonic Albert Pike Lodge of Wichita, KS.

Gary attended Wichita State University where he was a member of the marching band and earned his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in 1970. He also attended and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1981 and the Graduate School of Commercial Lending at the University of Oklahoma in Norman in 1988.

He married Debbi Graves on October 7, 1979 in Moberly, MO and they had one child, Lauren Fruits.

He spent most of his career in commercial banking. He started his career with Union National Bank in Wichita, KS. From there, he worked for Commerce Bank in Kansas City and Moberly, MO, First National Bank of Columbia, Bank of Lee’s Summit, Brotherhood Bank & Trust, and later retiring from Columbian Bank and Trust in 2008. In 2009 Gary and Lauren became real estate agents together and he joined Fishman Commercial Real Estate where he enjoyed doing commercial real estate up until his passing. In 2009 he was also appointed to the Jackson County Board of Equalization.

He was always very active in the community, volunteering his time to numerous organizations. Committee’s and boards he served on include: past President and Board Member of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street inc., Past President, Treasurer and Board Member for the Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra, member of the Lee’s Summit Arts Council, Past Board Member of the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council. Involvement in LS 360 and the Lee’s Summit Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority among others.

He loved Model Railroading, art, music, sports, and his dogs. Always cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, Wichita State Shockers, Oklahoma Sooners, and any team his daughter Lauren was affiliated with including the University of Texas and the University of Texas San Antonio. He was also a member of the Coates Street Presbyterian Church in Moberly, MO.

Gary is survived by his wife, Debbi Fruits, daughter, Lauren Fruits, mother-in-law, Wanda Graves and many cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Loren John Fruits and Mahota Earhart Fruits, father-in-law, James F. Graves, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday December 8th from 4:00-6:00pm at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit.

A Celebration of Life will be Sunday December 10th at Coates Street Presbyterian Church in Moberly, MO at 2:00pm with a visitation at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations may be made to:

Coates Street Presbyterian Church

601 W Coates St

Moberly, MO 65270

Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra

P.O. Box 352

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063