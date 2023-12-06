Lela F. (Enos) Minnick, 95, of Lee’s Summit, MO, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 1, 2023. Funeral services will be at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 9, 2023, followed by the Funeral at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E US Hwy 50, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home. Donations can be made online at mbch.org, by texting @mbch to 52014, or by mailing cash or checks to 11300 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044.

Lela was born December 29, 1927, in Adrian, MO, to James V. and Ruth L. Enos. She married Veldon Gene Minnick on April 27, 1951, and moved to Lee’s Summit, MO in 1955.

She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her children, Ron G. Minnick (Debra) and Vickie L. Jones (David), her grandchildren Carrie R. Bowman (Andy) and Jesse A. Minnick (Bre), and her great grandchildren Cecilia and Caleb Bowman were her pride and joy.

She worked at Unity Village, Hallmark Cards, the Lens Plant in Butler, MO, a department store in Ft Riley, KS, and the Lee’s Summit R-7 School district as a bus aide. She also was a long-time volunteer at Lee’s Summit Community Hospital, pushing the courtesy cart and handing out snacks, water and newspapers. But her favorite job of all was being called “Grandma Lela” by many children that she cared for in her home from the 1960’s-1980’s. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, MO, and active with her Sunday School Class until recent years.

Her hobbies included camping and fishing at Lake Pomme de Terre, crocheting and needle work, and baking.

Lela lived on her own with her dog Cody until the summer 2023 when she moved to Wexford Place.

She was preceded in death by her husband Veldon Gene Minnick, her parents, her siblings Viola Doll, Lila Alexiou, Frank Enos, and James Enos, her nephew Frank Enos II, and her great nephews Travis Enos and Carson Elmer. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Peggy Wulff, Frederick, CO, and brother-in-law D.J. Minnick, Oklahoma City, OK, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

