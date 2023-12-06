Nancy went to her Heavenly Home November 23, 2023 at Silverado Care Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

She was born in Roswell, New Mexico November 15, 1950, the daughter of Purcell and Frances (Anderson) Rae. In reference to her birthplace, Nancy joked she might be part alien.

She graduated from Van Horn High School in 1968 and attended college at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. She then worked for the Federal Government as an Information Technology Specialist on Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri for 37 years. Nancy took great pride in the support her job provided the Marines.

She was a kind and caring person, who dearly loved all animals. Nancy enjoyed traveling and did so as long as her health would permit. She also enjoyed reading, going to the theater, spending her time with the Breakfast Group, the Red Hats and her many other friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aunts and Uncles and her beloved cats Cali and Precious.

She is survived by her brother Phil Rae and companion Gail Phillips, a nephew Dustin Rae, an Aunt Joyce McRary of Texas, a cousin Gene Anderson, great neighbors Tom and Krista and Brain and Vanessa and many close friends.

Nancy will be greatly missed by her numerous longtime friends. To know her was to love her.

A private Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements conducted by Funeral Services of Independence. Condolences may be shared on our website.