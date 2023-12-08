Arnold J. Meysenburg, age 89, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on Dec 6, 2023 from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He is survived by Helen (Buessing), his wife of 63 years; his daughters Maria Fry (Warren) and Angela Johnson (Jeff); his sons Jim Meysenburg (Mary) and Eric Meysenburg.

He also leaves his grandchildren Nate, Ellie, Andrew, and George Meysenburg, Bradley Fry, and Richard Johnson. Preceding him in death are his infant son, Francis, his parents, brothers Tom and Jerome, and sister Rosemary Reiter.

Arnold was born March 16, 1934 on a farm near David City, Nebraska to Leo and Anita (Koeller) Meysenburg, the sixth of nine children. After graduating from Marietta High School, he farmed with his dad for a year before enrolling at St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, KS. His education was interrupted by 2 years of service in the Army. He met the love of his life, Helen, during his junior year, and his future was set. They were married in July 1960 and Lee’s Summit, MO became their home.

His work career started at CAC in 1959. Then in 1961, he took a job at Western Electric (which later became AT&T and then Lucent Technologies). During his 30 years of employment with them, he held several positions and retired as a Purchasing Manager. After taking early retirement in 1990, he worked a few years with TWA in their purchasing department.

Arnold was a man of faith! He loved God, his family, and his country. At Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, Arnold and Helen were parishioners for more than 60 years. Arnold was a member of the Knights of Columbus and sang in the choir for 41 years. The choir trip to Rome in 1997 and shaking the hand of Pope John Paul II were momentous for him.

Arnold was an involved dad, coaching soccer and taking the girls to piano lessons. He exhibited his passion for the environment, serving on the Board of Directors for the Conservation Federation of Missouri for many years and doing his part to protect our state’s natural resources. Arnold was happiest when growing vegetables in his garden, tending to the trees and roses in his yard, or traveling the country visiting state and national parks along the way.

Arnold took pride in being “fit and healthy.” After retiring he began his bicycling adventures, riding in the MS150 for 16 years, raising funds to combat multiple sclerosis. At the age of 73, he hiked the Bright Angel Trail to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back out, another goal fulfilled! At the age of 80 he ran a 5k race, winning first place in his age group… because he was the only person in that age group.

Our family would like to thank Arnold’s caregivers, whose work allowed him to remain at home during his illness: Dawn Blackman, the professionals at Assisting Hands, and the nurses of Kansas City Hospice. Your compassion and kindness are so greatly appreciated!

Visitation will be at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.