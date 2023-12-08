Dale S. Genser, 85, of Surprise, AZ passed away Dec 6, 2023. Dale was born on Jan. 7, 1938, Higginsville, MO, son of Joseph D. and Mary V. (Santmyer) Genser. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shela Jo Genser, two nephews and two nieces. Dale graduated from Univ of MO and was employed by Allied-Signal for 30 years before retiring in 1994.

In lieu of flowers please make all donations to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

A private graveside service will be held by the family at a later time.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063