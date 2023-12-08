December 3, 1954 — December 5, 2023

Jill Elaine Champoux, beloved wife, mom, and nana passed away on December 5, 2023.

She loved everyone she met without judgment or reserve, ready to give her heart and time to anyone in need, and she devoted herself fully to her family and her faith in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She lived every day what she believed.

Born to Eugene Bollin and Marian Carter on December 3, 1954, Jill grew up as one of three close-knit sisters in Raytown, Missouri. As a young adult she encountered her faith and was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Not long after, she met and married her eternal companion, beginning 47 years (and counting) of teamwork raising 4 children and grandparenting 16. Jill had a long and varied career, focused at first on helping youth before she found another passion in grooming dogs. Her clients knew Jill loved their pets through the gentle care she gave to each of them.

Jill cherished opportunities to serve in her church. Over the years she served as youth leader, seminary teacher and supervisor, and in the Relief Society presidency, among many other roles. This year she made good on a long-time goal of becoming a temple worker, and she treasured every opportunity to serve in the House of the Lord. But most of Jill’s service was outside of any formal role or assignment. She saw needs and met them. Countless families and individuals know Jill as someone who had a knack for just showing up when they needed someone or something.

Jill’s greatest passion was her family. Nothing made her happier than supporting her kids and grandkids and seeing them do what they loved. She meant everything to everyone in her family and will be sorely missed by her husband Raymond Champoux Jr.; her children with their spouses and her grandchildren: Raymond and Karinya (Louis, Elijah, Henry, Kathryn, John), Jacob and Shanna (Megan, Jade, Chelsea, Jareth, Rebecca), Mark and Jenny (Justin, Brooke, Jack), and Amarisa (Jackson, Noah, Ethan); her sisters Gail and Jane; her nieces and nephews Jodie, Chris, Mia, and Raj; and many cousins and other family members.

Funeral services will be on Monday December 11 at 10 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1416 SW 19th St, Blue Springs, MO. The family suggests memorial contributions either to the Kansas City Pet Project or to Camp Kesem at the University of Michigan. Kansas City Pet ProjectCamp Kesem

Funeral directors Speaks Chapel.