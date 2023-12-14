Ethel Fern Hunter, 93, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at home. Ethel was born October 21, 1930, to Louis and Lora Benson of Cameron, MO.

She taught elementary school for over 30 years from Iowa to California. She retired from teaching in the Cameron MO school district.

Fern was an independent woman with a strong faith in God and lived a life of service to others.

She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love, moral values, and compassion for others in her children AJ Jaques and husband Rob, Wayne Hunter and wife Xiomara, Denise Powell and Kathleen Hunter.

Her grandchildren Tyler Ewing, Elisa Ewing, Andrea Lee and husband David, Nicole Powell and Shane, Shawn Powell and wife Emily.

Great grandchildren Connor, Jillian, Elena and Michael.

She was loved by many and missed by all and will be in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be at Grace United Methodist Church from 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. with service following on Sunday December 17, 2023. We would like family and friends to join us after the service at LS Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 2195, Union Hall, 13 SE 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, to celebrate Ferns life.

There will also be a visitation on Monday December 18, 2023, at her homestead Cameron, MO at Poland Thopson Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. Internment will be at Wamsley Cemetery at a future date.

In lieu of flowers you may send donations to Heifer International or St. Lukes East Breast Center.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063