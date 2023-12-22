Craig Edward White, of Lee’s Summit, MO, died at the age of 80 years old on December 16, 2023, surrounded by family in his home.

Craig White was born on September 26, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio, as the oldest son of John E. (Jack) and Marjorie White.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce Elaine White, and his two sons Mark White (Marla) of Lee’s Summit, MO and Randy White (Sabine) of Frankfurt, Germany and his precious grandchildren Laura Rachelle (Randy), Maryn (Abhilash), Nicky, Natasha, Ella, and great grandson, Graham. His siblings include Ellen Wagner, Doug White, Carolyn Ply, Kay Breshears, Anita Beckner, and sisters-in-law Betty Hinkle and Rosalie Miller. He is remembered fondly by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and acquaintances.

Craig was a member of Abundant Life Church of Lee’s Summit where he was active with the men’s group and in the nursery.

Craig spent his career in the commercial real estate industry. He worked for over forty years with several companies in manufactured housing. Within that industry, he was the founding chairman of the Manufactured Housing Institute which awards the Accredited Community Manager (ACM) distinction for community managers. Craig was the first to achieve the ACM recognition.

Following his career, he served in several capacities with Christian-based non-profit organizations focused on homelessness including Hillcrest Transitional Housing, Hope Faith Ministries, River of Refuge, and Shelter KC.

After retirement, Craig enjoyed many years as an usher for the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs (15 years), as well as many concerts. His love of all sports, especially baseball and the New York Yankees, made this the perfect outlet for him until his health forced him to retire.

Craig’s guiding principle for life was to focus on the people he loved, the people who loved him, and serving the Lord.

A visitation (10am) followed by service (11am) will be held on December 29, 2023 at Abundant Life Church, 410 SW Persels, Lee’s Summit, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions on behalf of Craig E. White be made to Hillcrest Transitional Housing, PO Box 901924, Kansas City, MO 64190 www.hillcrestkc.org or Abundant Life Church c/o Abundant Life Kids, 410 SW Persels, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.