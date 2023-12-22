Nancy Sue Ellis Gallup, 82, of Raytown, Missouri went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Connie S. Gallup Ryan (Todd Kleban) of Kansas City, Missouri and her son Donald E. Gallup (Mel Thomas) of Pictou, Nova Scotia, Canada, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, nieces and many, many cousins.

Nancy was born in Kansas City, Kansas, but was raised in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri. Nancy loved her career in nursing starting as a Certified Nursing Assistant followed by being a Licensed Practical Nurse and retiring as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles, crocheting and supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nancy was preceded in death by her sons, William R. Gallup, Jr, Michael S. Gallup, her parents, Charles R. Ellis, Jr. And Mary Etta Morris Ellis, her brothers Charles R. Ellis, III and his wife Sandra and Sherman W. Ellis and his wife Patricia, many aunts, uncles and her only nephew and a niece and her special aunt and life-long friend, Eunice Morris Flippin.

Services for Nancy will be held, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The arrangements are entrusted to Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64133. The Visitation will begin at 1:00p, Service at 2:00p, procession to the graveside at 2:40p and a reception back at the chapel beginning at 3:00p. Flowers are appreciated or a memorial donation to a charity of your choosing.