By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Raytown, MO: On December 24th, at 08:35 AM, Raytown Police were dispatched to the 9800 block of 77th Terrace for a report of a body lying in a driveway. Officers arrived, locating a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Marco Minor, who also went by Amber Minor, a 40-year-old Kansas City resident.

Report Number: 23-3417

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).