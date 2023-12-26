Randy Dean Looney, 66 of Rich Hill, Missouri passed at Research Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri on December 17th, 2023 . He was born December 29th,1956. The son of Wider Gordon and Leona Fern Looney.

Randy worked for Tinker Constable trash service for several years. Randy and his two brothers Ronald and Rick loved to race stock cars every weekend. Randy loved to build engines for the race cars or for others that asked him to build engines for them.

Randy cared for and loved his family dearly. The last 2 years Randy got the chance to reunite with his oldest son Jeremy Looney. He got to meet his grandkids Zachary, Chadrick, Caleb, Samantha, and his first great granddaughter Novalee.

Randy was proceeded in death by his parents Wilber Gordan and Leona Fern Looney, Four brothers Roland, Ronald, Robert, and Russell Looney.

Randy was survived by a brother Rick Looney of Harrisonville and a sister Tena Anderson of Colorado. His children Jeremy and Melissa D Looney, Randy Burch, Rachel and Sean Henry, and Marvin Allman. Randy had 15 grandkids and 1 great Granddaughter, several nieces, and nephews,

A celebration of life for Randy will be held at the VFW on Saturday, January 6th at 1 pm in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Address: 329 SE Douglas ST. Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063

Donations can be given to Randy’s son Jeremy Looney at the Celebration of life.

Cremation by Royer Funeral Home.