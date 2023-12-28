John Douglas Miller, age 75, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023. He leaves his wife, Juliana Flanders Miller, son Marcus Wingfield Miller (spouse Kim Miller) of Bulverde, TX, daughter Merrilee Hertlein (spouse Lance Hertlein) of McKinney, TX, and daughter Amanda Marie Suellentrop (spouse Jeff Suellentrop) of Boerne, TX. He was blessed with eight grandchildren: Autumn, Tyler, Paige, Tatum, Reiley, Zoe, Jack, and Amaya. He also leaves his sister, Kim Bryant (spouse Randy Bryant) of Lee’s Summit, MO.

Doug was born in Kansas City, MO on March 23, 1948, to John and Ila Miller. He grew up in Raytown, MO, and moved to Lee’s Summit to finish high school. He graduated from Central Missouri State University with a BS in Construction Management. Doug played the piano, beginning at age 5, played in a dance band, marching band and accompanied his wife, Juliana, on her flute at numerous music contests. He also played the trumpet and French horn, and continued throughout his life enjoying music. After working with his grandfather in the residential construction business, he operated a small custom home building business in Lee’s Summit, then had positions with commercial construction companies in Kansas City.

As Doug always loved the lake life, boating, and water sports with his family, they moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1992 to again start and operate a custom home building business. With the children grown, he took a traveling construction superintendent position and worked for numerous companies throughout the mid and southeastern US. Doug and Juliana loved to travel and enjoyed many newfound friendships – which remained throughout his life.

Doug was a very talented woodworker and trim carpenter. His eye for detail served him well throughout his career. This is now carried on with his son, Marc, a custom residential builder; Merrilee, a partner in a St. Louis architectural firm, and Mandi, a Project Manager for Marc.

After leaving the Lake area, Doug and Juliana moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida, where they enjoyed beach life for 15 years. In 2017, a move was then made and house built in Spring Branch, TX, so that they could enjoy time with kids and grandkids. He retired after working in his son’s construction business. Doug was awaiting a liver transplant when the Good Lord called him home.

SERVICES will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home as follows:

Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 1071 FM 2673 at Sattler, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Visitation 9:30 – 11:00 am

Service 11:00 – 12:00 pm

Graveside service 1:00 pm at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 St. Hwy 46 West, New Braunfels, TX 78132

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the University hospitals transplant center fund. Please visit https://www.universityhealth.com/ways-to-give/donate-to-a-fund